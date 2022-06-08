Lcnb Corp Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lcnb Corp bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 201.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 902,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 602,708 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 449,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 102,875 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 103,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

