Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 201,567 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,674,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 201,567 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.99% of TC Energy worth $450,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after buying an additional 139,854 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.51%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

