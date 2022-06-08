Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.49% of MercadoLibre worth $324,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,617.82.

MELI opened at $824.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $948.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,065.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.71 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.