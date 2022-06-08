Legal & General Group Plc Has $336.06 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $336,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

