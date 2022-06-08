Legal & General Group Plc Sells 84,204 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,204 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.31% of Duke Realty worth $326,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $60,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

