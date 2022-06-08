Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.