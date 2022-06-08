Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Limoneira by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

