LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.25 million and the highest is $34.00 million. LiveVox posted sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.23 million to $141.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.30 million, with estimates ranging from $167.96 million to $174.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,286. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

