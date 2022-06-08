London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Graham were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $606.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $606.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.14. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $675.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

