London Co. of Virginia Has $33.58 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,794 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

