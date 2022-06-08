London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

