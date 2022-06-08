London Co. of Virginia Sells 22,497 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.04% of Ingevity worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ingevity by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ingevity by 1,081.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 403,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.