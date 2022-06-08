Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Itron were worth $40,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

ITRI stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

