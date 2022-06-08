Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,979 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $338.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

