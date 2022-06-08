Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.13% of iHeartMedia worth $33,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

