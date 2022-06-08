Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.41 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.26% of Amazon.com worth $4,405,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

