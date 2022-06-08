Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $44.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $266.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.