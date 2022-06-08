Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $37.55 Million in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,116,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,553,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.95% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 267,550 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $8,403,000.

CARG opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

