Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $36,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

