Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 11,673 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Natera were worth $41,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 59.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,116,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,410,000 after purchasing an additional 417,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

