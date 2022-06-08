Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 68,325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,325 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.55.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

