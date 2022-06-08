Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,288 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.44% of Primo Water worth $40,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

