Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $38.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $41.59. Lovesac shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 118,941 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

