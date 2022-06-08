Lua Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

