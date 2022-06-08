Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $83.77 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,255 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $83,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.