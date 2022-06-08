Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,383 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.52% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $34,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MX traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

