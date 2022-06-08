Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,165 shares of company stock valued at $25,916,699. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

NYSE EW opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

