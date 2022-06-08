Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

