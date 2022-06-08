Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) were up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.03. Approximately 74,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 178,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.
MDI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.92.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.