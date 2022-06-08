Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.01). Approximately 20,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 29,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.14).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.84. The company has a market capitalization of £139.99 million and a PE ratio of 52.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54.

About Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

