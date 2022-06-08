Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MPX stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $373.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marine Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.