Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 214,764 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,764 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of NetEase worth $43,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,165,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,714,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 12,848.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after acquiring an additional 925,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NTES stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 40.97%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.