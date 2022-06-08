Marshall Wace LLP Buys 337,069 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $59,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 476,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

