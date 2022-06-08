Marshall Wace LLP Has $46.70 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 352.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $634.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $523.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

