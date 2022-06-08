Marshall Wace LLP Has $59.62 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.76% of Macy’s worth $59,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $23,562,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9,825.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 695,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

