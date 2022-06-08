Marshall Wace LLP Invests $47.48 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

NYSE HLT opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,306,290. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

