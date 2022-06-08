Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,770,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

