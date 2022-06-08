Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,577,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.40% of Embraer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of ERJ opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

