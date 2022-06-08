Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,051,022 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $61,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in XPeng by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

