Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,559 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $292,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average of $353.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

