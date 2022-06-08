Mate Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Mate has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $1,060.14 and approximately $17.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00227517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029739 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

