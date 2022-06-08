Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

MTTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,390. Matterport has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

