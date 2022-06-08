Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $17.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 308,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 271,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 229,609 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The company had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

