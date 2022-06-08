MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,857 shares of company stock valued at $188,899. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

EVRG opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.