MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 822,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 320,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after acquiring an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 944,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

