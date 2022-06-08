MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,018,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.