MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $421.88 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

