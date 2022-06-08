MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

BG stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

