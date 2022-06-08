Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) traded up 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.57) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.56) to €6.50 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.65 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.