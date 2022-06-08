Medicalchain (MTN) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $598,336.94 and approximately $23,374.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

